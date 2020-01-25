Svb Leerink Comments on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARWR. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

ARWR stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,402 shares of company stock worth $17,138,919 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

