Svb Leerink Comments on Nevro Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68).

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NVRO opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,140,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,583,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Nevro by 18,837.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 640,464 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $26,818,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nevro by 49.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

