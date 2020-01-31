Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.56). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRTX. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

