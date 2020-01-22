Svb Leerink Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Svb Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.74.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 442,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 126,994 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 177,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 115,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

