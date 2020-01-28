Svb Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Svb Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of ALKS opened at $17.15 on Friday. Alkermes has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,210.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alkermes by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $2,872,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?