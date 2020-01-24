Svb Leerink Weighs in on Millendo Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLND)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) – Analysts at Svb Leerink increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Millendo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.28). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

NASDAQ MLND opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading