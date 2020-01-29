Svb Leerink Weighs in on Mylan NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mylan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MYL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,507,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,579 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 996,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,221,000 after buying an additional 786,999 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

