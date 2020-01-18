Svenska Cellulosa SCA (STO:SCA.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.61

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB (STO:SCA.A)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.61 and traded as low as $94.50. Svenska Cellulosa SCA shares last traded at $94.60, with a volume of 17,204 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is SEK 100.13 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 95.62.

About Svenska Cellulosa SCA (STO:SCA.A)

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production.

