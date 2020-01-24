SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 603,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

About SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands. It offers transactional and savings accounts, business, currency, and corporate accounts; mortgage and private loans; mutual funds; and pension products.

