SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Sells $2,010,031.88 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Alexander J. Lurie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,170 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $274,404.90.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.60.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVMK by 297.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after buying an additional 5,090,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 168.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,894 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 100.1% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the second quarter worth about $19,217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 365.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 776,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 609,157 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?