SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells $1,531,353.59 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 76,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,531,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,766 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,788.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Thomas E. Hale sold 25,035 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $424,843.95.

SVMK stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.60.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 158.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 166.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 170,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth approximately $13,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

