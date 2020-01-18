SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Price Target Raised to $21.00

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of SVMK and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 969,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. SVMK has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.60.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $66,759.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $28,390.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,126 shares of company stock worth $4,399,974. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SVMK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SVMK by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SVMK by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SVMK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

