S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 25.9% in January

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANW. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of SANW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,351. The company has a market cap of $75.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.37. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

