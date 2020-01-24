Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 408 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($198.58).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LON:CAU opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.59. Centaur Media Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30.30 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio