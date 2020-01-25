Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWDBY shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?