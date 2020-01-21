Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $305.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

