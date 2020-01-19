SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) vs. Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Financial Comparison

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) and Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and Renishaw’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76 Renishaw $742.84 million 4.65 $119.36 million $1.55 30.61

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Renishaw. Renishaw is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renishaw has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and Renishaw, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Renishaw 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Renishaw shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and Renishaw’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74% Renishaw N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats Renishaw on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, neurosurgical robots, dental scanners, neurosurgical implants, neurosurgical accessories, Raman microscopes, and hybrid Raman systems; and dental structures manufacturing services, as well as dental computer-aided design software and neurosurgical planning software. In addition, the company offers RA800, a benchtop platform, which provides chemical imaging and analysis system for companies; and RA802, a benchtop Raman imaging system for the pharmaceutical industry. Further, it provides travel agency services. The company serves the aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer products, power generation, agriculture, healthcare, and resource exploration markets. Renishaw plc was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.