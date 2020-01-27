SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. SWISS RE LTD/S has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

