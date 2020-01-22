Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 125 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SREN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 109 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a CHF 112.80 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 110.70.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest