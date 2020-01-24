Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 98 by Jefferies Financial Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 98 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a CHF 112.80 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 110.59.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?