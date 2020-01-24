Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.87

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.87, with a volume of 2602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

