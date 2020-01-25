Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

