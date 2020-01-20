Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to report $119.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.16 million and the lowest is $118.80 million. Switch reported sales of $103.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $455.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $456.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $510.93 million, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $525.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $793,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,497,231.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 307,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,456 over the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Switch by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 605,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51. Switch has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com