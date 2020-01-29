Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SWCH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 508,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Switch has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,933 shares of company stock worth $4,809,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Switch by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: Treasury Bonds