Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Switch's ranking:

SWCH stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Switch has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.22, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

