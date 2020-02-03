Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news sentiment score of 0.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Switch’s score:

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

SWCH stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 177.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 24,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $379,735.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,200,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,940,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,456 in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

