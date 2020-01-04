Sygnum and Amun launch innovative digital asset index for the next generation Internet – the Internet of Value

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A new Exchange Traded Product (ETP) is listed on the SIX exchange to track the Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index. This ETP is a useful vehicle to gain passive exposure to foundational blockchain protocols, as well as a convenient, safe entry point for investors new to digital assets.

Zürich, 05 December 2019 – Sygnum, the world’s first digital asset bank, in collaboration with Amun AG, the largest provider of Exchange Traded Products in the digital asset industry, have launched a new digital asset index. The corresponding ETP, called the Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (ticker: MOON) begins trading on the SIX exchange today. This ETP enables all types of investors to gain exposure to digital assets in a convenient, safe and responsible way.

A pure play on the blockchain protocol layer

This is the first index to only track native blockchain protocol tokens using a fully rules-based approach. The index identifies the most established foundational protocols upon which applications and ecosystems are being built. These include Bitcoin, Ethereum and others such as EOS, Binance Chain, Cardano, and NEO. These protocols represent the potential building blocks of the future digital asset economy.

Intelligent market exposure

As a digital asset specialist, Sygnum’s selection, weighting and regular rebalancing of protocol tokens in the index is based on a holistic set of factors and ensures that the winning protocols – as judged by the market – are always included in the index. These metrics include capital invested, financial market interest, ecosystem growth, and developer resources committed.

Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO, Amun, explains: “Our mandate is clear; to pioneer and deliver innovative and convenient digital asset indices via ETPs. This partnership with Sygnum further demonstrates our commitment to supporting the digital asset industry in these dynamic and exciting times. We are thrilled to be working with the first digital asset bank and our collaboration with Sygnum in delivering this unique risk-managed vehicle in a regulated framework.”

This physically-backed ETP is fully collateralised, with the corresponding coins/tokens stored in secure and institutional-grade custody.

The MOON ETP is issued by Amun and administered via the Amun Onyx Platform, the premier issuance and administration platform for crypto exchange-traded products.

About Sygnum

Sygnum is the world’s first digital asset bank. With its Swiss banking and securities dealer license, as well as its capital markets services license in Singapore, Sygnum empowers institutional and private qualified investors, corporates, banks, and other financial institutions to invest in the digital asset economy with complete trust. The company is the first digital asset bank with an independently controlled, scalable and future-proof regulated banking solution. Signum‘s interdisciplinary team of banking, investment, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) experts are shaping the development of a trusted digital asset ecosystem. The company is founded on Swiss and Singapore banking heritage and operates globally. To learn more about Sygnum, please visit

About Amun

Amun makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure easily, safely, and in a regulated framework on the SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and Boerse Stuttgart. Founded in 2018, Amun is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced professionals from the technology and financial world. Headquartered in Zug, with offices in Zurich, Berlin and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. Amun has nine crypto ETPs listed today and has over $55 million in AuM in total listed and planned ETPs. For more information, please visit

Press Amun

Laurent Kssis

+41 44 260 86 60

etp

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of Amun AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the “Prospectus Regulation”) this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under . The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Amun AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, a simplified prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act, or a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange AG or of any other exchange or regulated trading facility in Switzerland or a prospectus under Prospectus Regulation or any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.