Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce $417.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.60 million and the highest is $417.87 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $415.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $8,507,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

SYKE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. 102,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

