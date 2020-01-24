Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.49

Sylvania Platinum Ltd (LON:SLP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and traded as high as $46.00. Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 2,364,664 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.65.

About Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

