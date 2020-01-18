Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.94

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 14844205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYMC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Symantec news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $223,662.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Symantec by 5.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,176,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 377,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 1,100.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 664,848 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 50.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 492,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 165,001 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Symantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,120,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Symantec by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,953,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,151,000 after buying an additional 98,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

