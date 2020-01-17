Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.91

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.91 and traded as high as $26.82. Symantec shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 24,619,527 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYMC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $223,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symantec by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Symantec by 17.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 360,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Symantec by 42.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Symantec by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Symantec by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

