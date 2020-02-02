SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.63. 33,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.52.

About SYMRISE AG/ADR

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

