Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €86.94 ($101.10).

Several research firms recently commented on SY1. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Symrise stock traded up €0.74 ($0.86) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €91.68 ($106.60). 218,425 shares of the company were exchanged. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.74.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

