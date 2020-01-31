Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €91.00 ($105.81) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.50 ($101.74).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €93.00 ($108.14) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.89. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

