Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €91.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €91.00 ($105.81) target price from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.94 ($101.10).

FRA:SY1 opened at €91.90 ($106.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.58. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

