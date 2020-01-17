Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synaptics to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. Synaptics has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

