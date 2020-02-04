Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.85 and a beta of 1.20. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In related news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

