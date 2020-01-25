Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,759,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

