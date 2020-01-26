Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Syncona Ltd (LON:SYNC) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226.50 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.92), 438,620 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 339,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.50 ($2.91).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57.

Syncona Company Profile (LON:SYNC)

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)