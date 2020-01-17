Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) Shares Up 0.2%

Syncora Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, 124,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 115,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

About Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc, provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations.

