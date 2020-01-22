Syneos Health Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Syneos Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $63.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $64.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Syneos Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

