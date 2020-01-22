Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.56.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

