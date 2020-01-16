Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.96

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 208360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

