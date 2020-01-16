Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.58-3.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.58-3.78 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.44.

SYNH traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 12,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,380. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?