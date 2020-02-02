Synex International (TSE:SXI) Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of Synex International Inc (TSE:SXI) fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 6,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market cap of $7.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.09.

Synex International (TSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.43 million during the quarter.

About Synex International (TSE:SXI)

Synex International Inc develops, owns, and operates electric power facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

