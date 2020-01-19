Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.98, 633,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 572,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYBX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synlogic by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

