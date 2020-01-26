SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen Sells 732 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 732 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total value of $106,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366 shares in the company, valued at $53,498.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SNX opened at $142.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

