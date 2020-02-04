SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $332,304.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,408 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $332,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SNX opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in SYNNEX by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SYNNEX by 854.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SYNNEX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

