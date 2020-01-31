SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $5.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $23.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $24.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

SNX traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $140.09. The company had a trading volume of 403,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $153.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $79,795.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $322,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,363 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

