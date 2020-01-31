SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $35,006.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,300.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $322,682.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock worth $5,993,533. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.05. 18,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.59. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

